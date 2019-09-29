Audi Sport’s SUV onslaught continues with the Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback which were released last week. The Audi RS Q3 and Audi RS Q3 Coupe debut together. The compact SUV’s get a blend of performance and aerodynamic enhancements, built upon the platform the of the refreshed SUV.

The RS Q3 uses the five-cylinder, 2.5-litre TFSI engine. Producing 400 hp and 480 Nm of torque, the engine is hooked up to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Power is routed to all four wheels via the quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi RS Q3 Sportback 1 of 10

The compact engine produces enough for a zero to 100 km/h sprint of just 4.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h or an optional 280 km/h, as with most Audi’s. The power unit itself weighs 26 kg less than the outgoing version. Weight is saved by using an aluminium crankcase, a hollow bored crankshaft and aluminium pistons.

The engine measures less than 50 centimetres in length and produces a 17 per cent increase in power.

At the suspension side, MacPherson struts are fitted to the front axle and four-link to the rear. The braking system is an all-new six-piston RS steel system with carbon versions optional. Also optional is the RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

Audi RS Q3 1 of 11

Visually, the front gets a new front fascia with larger air intakes. The gloss black grille gets a gloss black surround. The side blades which sit alongside it are exclusive the RS Q3. The wheel arches grow by 10 millimetres on both models.

At the rear, both cars get roof edge spoilers with RS-specific spoiler lips. The rear diffuser gets a redesign with a dual-branch RS exhaust system with large oval tailpipes on both sides and chrome-coloured trims.

Inside, the Audi virtual cockpit comes as standard. Also standard are the Sports seats in black leather with Alcantara, optionally, RS sport seats can be ordered, finished in fine Nappa leather with RS-specific honeycomb pattern and integrated head restraints. The RS design package adds red or blue Alcantara and Aluminium trim.

Audi are pushing the SUV for a 2019 release in Germany and other European countries. Prices for SUV start at 63,500 euros. The Sportback starts at 65,000 euros.