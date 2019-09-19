The Bugatti for children has arrived! At the Geneva Motor Show 2019, Bugatti announced that it would produce a new junior car. The first Bugatti Baby II prototype has now emerged, driven by Bugatti customers during Bugatti’s 110th-anniversary event.

The Bugatti Baby II proved popular enough, following its announcement, that Bugatti sold its entire 500-strong production run in just three weeks.

Bugatti Baby II 1 of 8

The idea derives from a car produced in 1926, a half-scale version of the Bugatti Type 35 for Ettore Bugatti’s youngest son Roland. The design soon caught the attention of Bugatti’s customers and around 500 were produced between 1927 and 1936.

The revived version has a similar set-up to the original. It gets a rear-wheel-drive layout and a battery-powered electric powertrain. It is larger than the original though at 75% scale as opposed to 50% scale of the original. It measures 2.8 metres long and 1.0 metre wide with approximately 230 kg of weight.

The design is an exact replica of the Bugatti Type 35 built for the 1924 French Grand Prix in Lyon. Bugatti’s design team digitally scanned every single component to ensure accuracy.

The Bugatti Baby II gets two selectable power modes: a 1kW ‘child mode’ with the top speed limited to 20 km/h, and a 4kW ‘adult mode’ with the top speed limited to 45 km/h. Some versions come with a ‘Speed Key’ which allows up to 10kW of power and disengages the speed limiter. Bugatti installs a Limited Slip Differential.

There are two sizes of removable battery too; a standard 1.4 kWh pack and a long-range 2.8 kWh version. The long-range battery should be good enough for a range of more than 30 km.

The Bugatti Baby II gets a composite body as standard, a Baby II Vitesse is also available with a carbon fibre body and ‘Speed Key’, the final model is the Bugatti Baby II Pur Sang with a handcrafted aluminium body and ‘Speed Key’.

Prices start at 30,000 euros plus taxes and delivery. Production starts at the beginning of 2020. The car will be manufactured by the Little Car Company in the UK, and all 500 cars will be produced over the course of 2020 and 2021.