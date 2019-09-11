Novitec have announced a packaged for the Lamborghini Urus. The everyday Lamborghini gets a blend of performance, cosmetic and aerodynamic updates that transform it into the Novitec Estesto!

The 4.0-liter eight-cylinder engine gets three stages of update which end with an upgrade to 782 hp and 1,032 Nm of torque. As standard, the Urus comes equipped with 650 hp. The performance enhancements are pretty impressive.

Widebody Novitec Lamborghini Urus 1 of 14

Novitec adds its plug-and-play ECU tune to achieve the results, coupled with a new exhaust system. The ECU tune modified the parameters of the mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition. The eight speed automatic gearbox is retained unmodified.

As a result of the modification, the Novitec Estesto is capable of a 100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds with a 310 km/h top speed.

Novitec’s widebody kit for the Lamborghini Urus consists of a 14 part package. The components are constructed from PUR-Rim. They include fender flares at the front and rear axle which add ten centimeters to the width of the Urus at the front and twelve centimetres at the rear. Novitec supply new rocker panels and a new front bumper. A naked carbon fibre bonnet can be specced for a more agressive look. At the rear, Novitec supply a new rear bumper, diffuser, tailpipes and rear spoiler.

Vossen supply a set of NF4 wheels measuring 10.5Jx23 at the front and 12Jx23 for the rear. The final modifications relate to the suspension. Novitec’s adaptions allow for the Urus to shed 25 millimeters of ride height.