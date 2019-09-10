Mercedes-Benz’s latest concept car, due to be unveiled today at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, looks oddly similar to one of its other recent concepts. The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept bears more than a passing resemblance to the 2015 Mercedes-Benz F015.

By now you will know that the EQ brand represents Mercedes-Benz’s push into the electric car market. This particular concept is described as a trailblazer for the EQ family. As the name suggests, the EQS fits into the range at the very top. The S Class for the EQ family. The idea, then, is that it sets the innovation for the range.

It is, of course, a Concept, Mercedes-Benz has no intention – just yet, of putting a similar design into production. Yet you cannot miss the fact that it looks more like a production car than the F015 ever did.

The Concept debuts a new set of Digital Light headlamps which use two holographic lens modules. The LED’s in the rear also create a light belt across the car. The digital front grille uses 188 individual LED’s to create a light matrix, repeating the Mercedes-Benz star continuously.

Inside, the cockpit uses a long dashboard, combined with armrests and a centre console to envelop the driver. The surfaces are finished in sustainable material, Dinamica microfibre in crystal white and maple trim. The roof liner is made from recycled PET ocean waste plastic.

The MBUX system reaches new levels too. Haptic feedback is incorporated into the touchscreens found on the armrests and central consoles.

The powertrain is integrated into the floor of the EQS Concept. An electric all-wheel-drive system distributes approximately 470 hp (350 kW) of power with 760 Nw of torque on demand. 100 km/h is dispatched in just 4.5 seconds. The batteries in the show car perform well enough to offer a 700 km range with a 350 kW charge offering 80% battery in just 20 minutes.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS is built upon a conventional platform of steel, aluminium and carbon fibre and is able to support level 3 automation. Clearly, the idea is that Mercedes-Benz might soon choose to launch a range-topping EQ model. The EQS Concept provides an insight into what might be expected!