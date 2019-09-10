The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is underway. We caught up with the brand new Volkswagen ID.3, one of the most important Volkswagen’s of recent years. The Volkswagen ID.3 is the first all-electric Volkswagen to emerge from the ID. sub-brand. 5 other models will follow, forming a new part of the Volkswagen business dedicated to electric power.

The Volkswagen ID.3 gets three battery size options, to begin with. The basic variant has a usable energy content of 45 kWh and enables an electrically powered range of up to 330 kilometres. It will retail for a reasonable entry price under €30,000. A mid-range battery variant with 58 kW, allows a range of up to 420 km while the largest battery is 77 kWh, with an electric range of up to 550 kilometres. Charge times, using a 100 kW charging output provide around 290 kilometres within 30 minutes.

VW ID.3 1 of 5

The ID.3 also uses a new MEB platform, built exclusively for electric vehicles. It will be used by other Volkswagen Group brands and by brands outside the Group as Volkswagen looks to license it out. The ID.3 is only 3mm longer, 10mm wider and 60mm taller than the current Golf with 380 litres of boot space.

The batteries are stored under the floor which means interior space is generous. It also allows Volkswagen to design a car with a long wheelbase and short overhangs. Weight distribution is said to be near perfect too, and with a rear-wheel-drive setup, it should handle nicely.

One big issue with battery power is degradation and future-proofing. Volkswagen plans to offer guarantee the battery for eight years or 160,000 km. The interior is simple and clear with a 10-inch touchscreen and digital dashboard, but not much more! The ID.3 is also said to be the first carbon-neutral Volkswagen model.

