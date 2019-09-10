The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is underway. We caught up with the Mercedes-Benz EQS on the show floor.

The Concept debuts a new set of Digital Light headlamps which use two holographic lens modules. The LED’s in the rear also create a light belt across the car. The digital front grille uses 188 individual LED’s to create a light matrix, repeating the Mercedes-Benz star continuously.

Inside, the cockpit uses a long dashboard, combined with armrests and a centre console to envelop the driver. The surfaces are finished in sustainable material, Dinamica microfibre in crystal white and maple trim. The roof liner is made from recycled PET ocean waste plastic.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 1 of 8

The powertrain is integrated into the floor of the EQS Concept. An electric all-wheel-drive system distributes approximately 470 hp (350 kW) of power with 760 Nw of torque on demand. 100 km/h is dispatched in just 4.5 seconds. The batteries in the show car perform well enough to offer a 700 km range with a 350 kW charge offering 80% battery in just 20 minutes.

