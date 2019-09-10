The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is underway. We caught up with the new Land Rover Defender. Fans of the rugged off-roader have been waiting since 2016 to see a new generation released. It appears they won’t be disappointed by what Land Rover has to offer!

The Land Rover Defender sits on a D7x platform, 95% of which is brand new. It is three times as strong as anything Land Rover have created before and is coupled with fully independent air or coil-sprung suspension. Ground clearance is 291 mm giving a breaker and departure angle of 38, 28 and 40 degrees. It is capable of wading to depths of 900 mm with a new Wade programme.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110

Familiar trademarks make a return including the alpine windows in the roof, the side-hinged rear door and the external spare wheel. Even the dash-mounted gear lever returns, allowing space for a central jump seat. The Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating as a result.

A choice of engines will include P300 four-cylinder unit (300 hp) and a P400 six-cylinder unit (400 hp). Two four-cylinder diesels, a D200 (200 hp) and D240 (240 hp) are also on offer. These models are soon to be joined by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a plug-in hybrid electric.

