The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is underway. We caught up with the new Land Rover Defender. Fans of the rugged off-roader have been waiting since 2016 to see a new generation released. It appears they won’t be disappointed by what Land Rover has to offer!
The Land Rover Defender sits on a D7x platform, 95% of which is brand new. It is three times as strong as anything Land Rover have created before and is coupled with fully independent air or coil-sprung suspension. Ground clearance is 291 mm giving a breaker and departure angle of 38, 28 and 40 degrees. It is capable of wading to depths of 900 mm with a new Wade programme.
Familiar trademarks make a return including the alpine windows in the roof, the side-hinged rear door and the external spare wheel. Even the dash-mounted gear lever returns, allowing space for a central jump seat. The Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating as a result.
A choice of engines will include P300 four-cylinder unit (300 hp) and a P400 six-cylinder unit (400 hp). Two four-cylinder diesels, a D200 (200 hp) and D240 (240 hp) are also on offer. These models are soon to be joined by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a plug-in hybrid electric.
For more from the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, check out our dedicated news feed. For more from the Land Rover Defender, check out our earlier article.
GTSPIRIT NEWSLETTER
There are no comments