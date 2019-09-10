The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is underway. We caught up with the first hybrid Lamborghini, the Lamborghini Sian, as it received its world debut. The limited-edition hypercar is a milestone for the Italian manufacturer and probably signposts what should be expected for the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador replacement.

The most powerful Lamborghini ever produced uses Lamborghini’s preferred engine, the V12, and couples it to a hybrid drivetrain. The V12 is said to produce 785 hp with the addition of titanium intake valves. The electric element is run from a 48-volt system and uses a “supercapacitor” to store power from an e-motor. The e-motor produces an additional 34 hp for an overall total of 819 hp.

Lamborghini Sian 1 of 9

The design also provides a taste of what to expect for the future. The Y shape is evident through the NACA air ducts on the door, the glass elements, the lights and the engine cover. A Periscopio tunnel adds a throwback to the original Countach. The silhouette allegedly carries inspiration from Marcello Gandini.

A regenerative braking system, unique to Lamborghini allows the motor to produce a power boost at speeds of up to 130 km/h. After 130 km/h, the combustion engine does 100% of the work. As a result, the Sian hits 109 km/h in just 2.8 seconds with a top speed of over 350 km/h.

For more from the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, check out our dedicated news feed. For more from the Lamborghini Sian, check out our earlier article.

Photos by @davidkaiser_photo