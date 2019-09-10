The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is underway. We caught up with the Audi RS7 Sportback which is attracting a lot of attention on the Audi stand. The sports sedan is one of the fastest on the market and shares its underpinnings with the Audi RS6 Avant which also receives a world premiere.

At the heart of the package sits a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. 100 km/h is dispatched in just 3.6 seconds with a 250 km/h top speed. The Dynamic package removes the limiter, pushing this up to 305 km/h.

A 48-volt system runs a belt alternator starter with car recover 12 kW of power for use between 55 and 160 km/h. The system is meant to provide instantaneous power to the drive while offering the ability to coast on electrical energy with the engine switched off. The cylinder on demand technology further aids fuel consumption.

At the suspension end of things, Audi has opted for air suspension at all four corners. Spring rates are 50% higher and automatic self-levelling control is included. The RS7 sits 20 mm lower than the standard A7. The RS7 can be raised at the touch of a button by 20 mm.

