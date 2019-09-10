Alpina’s B3 Biturbo was officially revealed earlier today at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The German manufacturer has used the recently refreshed BMW 3 Series Touring as its base. Enhancements have been made to the looks, performance and driving dynamics.

The B3 Biturbo uses the latest straight-six 3.0 litre engine. 462 hp and 700 Nm of torque give enough grunt for a 300 km/h top speed. The power is routed through an 8-speed ZF gearbox to a BMW xDrive system. Performance figures are yet to be announced.

Alpina B3 Biturbo Touring 1 of 5

The torque distribution is rear-biased with a range of driving modes configurable through the Driving Experience Control (COMFORT+, COMFORT, SPORT, SPORT+). The Alpina sports exhaust system releases exhaust backpressure and generates an improved sound.

The Variable Damper Control system includes three modes COMFORT+, COMFORT and SPORT with similarly configurable variable steering modes; COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+. Alpina also installs larger four-piston fixed brake callipers with 395 mm discs at the front, 345 mm at the rear. An electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential is included too.

The Alpina B3 Biturbo Touring gets a new front end with optimised air intakes for increased cooling. The front and rear aerodynamics reduce lift. The green paintwork includes the classic Alpina pinstriped design.

Inside, Alpina specific MMI systems use BMW navigation, communication and infotainment structures. Each model will get an Alpina leather steering wheel, metal emblems in the floor mats and seat backrests, ALPINA door sills and a production plaque.