The final part of Audi’s futuristic concept onslaught has arrived. The Audi AI:TRAIL quattro presents “a concept for sustainable mobility off the beaten track”. It will be joined at Frankfurt this week by the Audi Aicon, AI:ME and AI:RACE.

Among the key features of the Audi AI:TRAIL quattro is the glass pod surrounding the cabin which extends all the way to ground level. Audi points out that this helps with visibility. It might also concede that, in the most hospitable environments, could cause problems!

The glass surfaces are also at the expense of connectivity. There are no big screens on board for streaming TV series or videoconferencing; instead, broad glass surfaces provide a clear view of the surroundings. This is a true explorer. Audi has stated that it believes the one-box design will become industry standard in years to come.

The design dispenses with many features of modern off-roaders. The electric drive system is arranged around the axles and the battery in the floor, meaning that Audi could locate the wheels at the corners and avoid overhangs. The AI:TRAIL uses four electric motors for a combined system power of 320 kilowatts (430 hp) and maximum torque of 1,000 Newton-meters. Range from the lithium-ion battery is 400 to 500 kilometers.

Transverse links and MacPherson suspension struts with coil springs and adaptive dampers take care of the suspension. The huge offroad tyes allow for an additional 60 millimeters of suspension travel. With everything in, the AI:TRAIL weighs just 1,750 kilograms.

Audi’s vision is that future Audi drivers will be able to order any of the futuristic Audi models from an Audi through an on-demand vehicle pool. When ordered, the vehicle will be tailored to suit their personal preferences and requirements and be made available by lease for a limited period.