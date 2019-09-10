The new Land Rover Defender has finally arrived! The “best 4×4 by far” has been made better in the 21st century. The Defender badge returns in completely new packaging, much to the delight of Land Rover’s loyal fan base.

The new Defender has been a long time in the making. The previous generation bowed out in 2016, leaving a huge gap in the market.

The basic design returns. The shape is boxy and leaves little by way of bodywork overhangs. Two models have been revealed with a Defender 90 and Defender 110 on offer. The short wheelbase version will be released slightly later.

2020 Land Rover Defender 1 of 23

Trim levels comprise of the Defender, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and Defender X models. Further customisation is possible with four Accessory Packs; the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban packs. Over 170 accessories will be available.

Familiar trademarks make a return including the alpine windows in the roof, the side-hinged rear door and the external spare wheel. Even the dash-mounted gear lever returns, allowing space for a central jump seat. The Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating as a result.

The Land Rover Defender sits on a D7x platform, 95% of which is brand new. It is three times as strong as anything Land Rover have created before and is coupled with fully independent air or coil-sprung suspension. Ground clearance is 291 mm giving a breaker and departure angle of 38, 28 and 40 degrees. It is capable of wading to depths of 900 mm with a new Wade programme.

A choice of engines will include P300 four-cylinder unit (300 hp) and a P400 six-cylinder unit (400 hp). Two four-cylinder diesels, a D200 (200 hp) and D240 (240 hp) are also on offer. These models are soon to be joined by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a plug-in hybrid electric.

2020 Land Rover Defender 1 of 22

The interior is simple and functional. Land Rover made a decision that parts of the Defender’s interior should remain exposed. Loadspace behind the second row of seats is up to 1,075 litres. With the second row folded, 2,380 litre is available.

It’s not all nostalgia though. The Defender features some handy technology. A new Configurable Terrain Response system allows full configurability of the drivetrain to the intelligent Auto function. Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View system also features, providing visibility to the area normally hidden by the bonnet. The Pivi Pro infotainment system makes a debut with a touchscreen and software over the air technology.

Pricing has already been announced. The Land Rover Defender 110 will be available from £45,240 with UK taxes. The Land Rover Defender 90 will be available from mid-2020 with an indicative price of £40,290. The top of the range Defender P400 X 110 asks £78,800.