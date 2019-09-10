The Audi RS7 Sportback is Audi’s big unveil for the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. It follows hot on the heels of the new Audi RS6 Avant, sharing the same technical specifications, wrapped up in different bodywork.

That bodywork adds an additional 40 millimetres of width to the RS7’s waist. Design lines are shared with the standard A7 only so far as the hood, the roof, the front doors and the tailgate. Otherwise, the RS7 is an entirely different animal.

The RS7 gets a broad, flat Singleframe with no contrasting border. The gloss black RS-specific three-dimensional honeycomb matches large front air inlets and vertical fins finished in the same gloss black. A lower shoulder line and RS-specific door sills give a more aggressive look. The rear gets a spoiler, RS exhaust system, rear diffuser and LED headlights as standard. Matrix LED laser headlights are an option.

At the heart of the package sits a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. 100 km/h is dispatched in just 3.6 seconds with a 250 km/h top speed. The Dynamic package removes the limiter, pushing this up to 305 km/h.

A 48-volt system runs a belt alternator starter with car recover 12 kW of power for use between 55 and 160 km/h. The system is meant to provide instantaneous power to the drive while offering the ability to coast on electrical energy with the engine switched off. The cylinder on demand technology further aids fuel consumption.

The power is fed to a quarto permanent all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. The RS7 gets a launch control function with torque control provided through a sport differential, part of the optional Dynamic and Dynamic plus packages.

At the suspension end of things, Audi has opted for air suspension at all four corners. Spring rates are 50% higher and automatic self-levelling control is included. The RS7 sits 20 mm lower than the standard A7. The RS7 can be raised at the touch of a button by 20 mm.

Inside, the interior looks quite minimalist. The MMI system blends into the black fascia panel. It uses an RS display to provide detail on component temperature, g-forces and tire pressure. Audi Virtual Cockpit comes as standard and an RS head-up display is optional. The Audi RS7 gets an RS sport leather steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles and RS Sport seats in black pearl Nappa leather.

Audi offers two design packages with red or grey contrasts. Seat belt straps, colour edging and contract stitching all get a dash of colour. Inlays include carbon, natural grey-brown wood or matt aluminium.

The Audi RS7 Sportback will be available in Europe from the beginning of 2020.