The Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is expected to be one of the biggest motor shows of the year. It is as good as home ground for the German manufacturers that dominate the luxury car market. The likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi all have some big releases to share with us this year.

The Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 opens its doors to the press on 10th and 11th September 2019 with public days beggining on 12th to 22nd September 2019.

The Lamborghini Sian is Lamborghini’s first foray into the world of hybrid power. It uses the Volkswagen Group’s favoured 48 volt system in a new way to ensure that the Sian is capable of producing some 819 hp. Built off the Aventador platform, it has been announced for a 63 car limited edition run!

2. 2020 Audi RS6 Avant

The Audi RS6 Avant was only recently revealed. It marks a new generation of RS models, bought into the digital era with a new 48 volt assisted engine and Audi’s latest infotainment system.

3. 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback

The Audi RS7 is widely expected to follow the RS6 with a specification that is virtually identical. The different is found in the style.

The BMW M8 was revealed at the beginning of the summer, it has yet to be displayed at a major motor show. The same can be said for the 8 Series Gran Coupe. This will be the first opportunity to take a look.

5. 2020 BMW M135i xDrive

The new BMW 1 Series has been around for a while already. The BMW M135i xDrive will be on display at Frankfurt. We think it might be a European motor show premiere?

6. 2020 Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s Taycan dominated headlines when it was released last week. Frankfurt will be your first opportunity to see Porsche’s first electric car in person. At the centre of the package is a Porsche-developed 800 volt system. The two models on display will be the Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S which produce 761 hp and 680 hp respectively.

7. 2020 Land Rover Defender

Another headline of the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, fans of the Land Rover Defender have been waiting forever for the replacement. The original Defender has been out of production for the last four years. The replacement is expected to arrive in Frankfurt with the latest off-road tech and ready to put in the hours at farms worldwide!

8. 2020 BMW X6

The BMW X6 recently received a refresh. BMW are hoping to attract come attention after unveiling a unique version. The Vantablack painted BMW X6 will not be available to order, but it does provide a talking point. The paintjob is the darkest possible shade, concealing BMW’s hard work on the design!

9. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe & GLE 53 AMG Coupe

The GLE Coupe is another model Mercedes-Benz released earlier this year and which makes its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. A complete refresh of the GLE Coupe will see changes to the exterior, aerodynamics and chassis together with the introduction of the latest Mercedes-Benz infotainment system.

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has the familiar 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder engine with its twin-scroll turbochargers to produce 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It is the first AMG to come from the new GLB range and manages a 100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds.

11. Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen’s first I.D. Series car is due to debut in the form od a Golf-sized Volkswagen ID.3. Using the MEB plafor, it is the first of five new Volkswagen models to use the new electric platform.

12. Alpina B3 Touring

Alpina will also us the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 to debut their take on the brand new BMW 3 Series Touring. The Alina B3 Touring will bridge that gap between the 3 Series and the upcoming M3. It is expected to use the new 3.0-litre inline-six.