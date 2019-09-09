Brabus have released details of an exciting Mercedes-AMG G Class package. Billed as the most powerful SuperSUV in the world (probably), the Brabus V12 900 is set to be replicated just 10 times. It will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 this week!

At the core of the package is a dramatic engine swap. In place of what was once a V8 powertrain, Brabus have installed a monster V12 egine. As far as we know, Mercedes-AMG had no intention of reviving the Mercedes-AMG G 65. This is the next closest!

Brabus V12 900 1 of 12

The 6.3 litre V12 is based around the 6.0 litre Mercedes-Benz M279 engine found within the Mercedes-Maybach models. It has been fettled by Brabus to increase the displacement. A new Brabus crankshaft with longer strokes and larger cylinder bores are fitted. New pistons were also required with new billet connection rods.

The turbochargers are replaced with larger units and a modified exhaust manifold. New downpipes, catalysts and a stainless steel exhaust system have also been installed. A new gol-lined air intake manifold deals with the heat while an ECU tune keeps it all in check.

The Brabus V12 900 now produces a staggering 900 hp and 1,200 Nm of toruqe through its all-wheeldrive system and nine-speed automatic gearbox. With a kerb weight of 2,660 kg, it is a wonder that it manages to hit 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed limited to 280 km/h.

Visual modifications include the Brabus Widestar bodykit and the Brabus 23 or 24 inch rims (which adds an additional 10 cm of width). Changes have also been made to the Dynamic Ride Control to all an improved ride and safer handling.

In terms of price, the starting point is a heady 605,055 euros excluding German VAT!