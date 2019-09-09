Anticipation has been building over the past couple of weeks. This morning we can finally share official photos and details of the Ferrari F8 Spider! Ferrari’s brand new, mid-engined supercar gets a drop top in time for the winter weather…

As you would expect, the F8’s spec list closely mirrors that of the Coupe. The 3.9 litre V8 produces exactly the same amount of power, hampered only by the inherent aerodynamic and weight constraints of chopping off the roof.

Ferrari F8 Spider 1 of 4

The Spider produces 710 hp and 568 pound-feet of torque, sent directly to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It takes 2.9 seconds to hit 100 km/h with a top speed of 340 km/h. Those figures suggest that the Spider is no slower than its Coupe brother!

The roof is Ferrari’s favoured folding hard top. It has received a re-design and is smaller than in the 488 Spider. It folds into two parts with the electronic mechanism stowing the folded roof on top of the engine in just 14 seconds. It operates at speeds of up to 45 km/h.

Overall, the Ferrari F8 Spider weighs 1,400 kg, a healthy 20 kg reduction over the 488 Spider and 35 kg more than the F8 Tributo. It should be available (with long waiting lists) later this year.