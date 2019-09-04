Volkswagen’s mission to China’s Big Gate Road is complete. The Volkswagen ID.R took just 7:38.585 minutes to reach Heaven’s Gate. Piloted by Romain Dumas, the fully-electric prototype has set a new benchmark on Tianmen Mountain.

Volkswagen’s ID.R has been setting records worldwide, beginning with Pikes Peak and continuing at the Nurburgring and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. The electric concept racer seems unstoppable.

It’s goal in China was less about setting records. The Tianmen Mountain Road is not a hillclimb venue after all. The challenge throws down the gauntlet for other manufacturers nonetheless.

In order to set the time, the Volkswagen was required to complete 99 hairpins along the 10.906-kilometre “China Challenge” to “Heaven’s Gate”. At times, Dumas hit speeds of up to 230 km/h on the mountain road.

The Volkswagen ID.R uses two electric motors with a total system performance of 500 kW (680 PS). Volkswagen worked with Bridgestone to develop custom tyres, tailor-made Bridgestone Potenza.

The Volkswagen ID.R is currently raising the profile of Volkswagen’s latest sub-brand. It is soon due to release a new range of electric vehicles using the branding ID. The first model, the ID.3 will debut next week at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019.