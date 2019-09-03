The Lamborghini Sian has been officially unveiled. The limited edition model is based off the Aventador platform and debuts some exciting technology set to bleed down into future Lamborghini supercars. It has been unveiled in time for a public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 which starts next week.

The Sian uses Lamborghini’s preferred engine, the V12, and couples it to a hybrid drivetrain. The V12 is said to produce 785 hp with the addition of titanium intake valves. The electric element is run from a 48 volt system and uses a “supercapacitor” to store power from an e-motor. The e-motor produces an additional 34 hp for an overall total of 819 hp.

Lamborghini Sian 1 of 14

The Lamborghini Sian therefore generates the highest power levels of any Lamborghini to date. As Lamborghini are not using a conventional lithium battery cell, they are able to retain 3 times as much power for comparable weight. It is an evolution of an existing innovation found within the starter motor of a conventional Aventador.

A regenerative braking system, unique to Lamborghini allows the motor to produce a power boost at speeds of up to 130 km/h. After 130 km/h, the combustion engine does 100% of the work. As a result, the Sian hits 109 km/h in just 2.8 seconds with a top speed of over 350 km/h.

The design also provides a taste of what to expect for the future. The Y shape is evident through the NACA air ducts on the door, the glass elements, the lights and the engine cover. A Periscopio tunnel adds a throwback to the original Countach. The silhouette allegedly carries inspiration from Marcello Gandini.

Lamborghini. Plans a production run of just 63 cars with all 63 delivered through the exclusive Ad Personam division. All 63 are accounted for!