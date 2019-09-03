Over the past few days, Ferrari has been holding customer workshops at Maranello for two new convertible models. Photos on social media show metal paperweights adorned with a silhouette and the words “New V8 Spider” and “New V12 Spider”.

The paperweights reference the new Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider and a Ferrari 812 Aperta. Both cars are been highly anticipated and replace outgoing models. The F8 is the 488 replacement and it is expected that the 812 will follow in the footsteps of the 599 with a convertible version.

Little is know about either car as the event is believed to have taken place under cover of a non-disclosure agreement. The 812 Spider is perhaps the more surprising of the two models. Ferrari has traditionally waited until the end of the V12 product lines to produce an open top version. The 812 Spider appears set to make an early appearance.

The event, Universo Ferrari, is the first ever exhibition dedicated to the world of Ferrari. It is also expected to include public viewing days. It is not yet clear whether members of the public will get to see the two new models or whether a release will happen this month. Ferrari are not expected to display at the Frankfurt Motor Show.