Ian Callum’s first move post-Jaguar has been revealed as a re-boot of the Aston Martin Vanquish. The Aston Martin Vanquish 25 brings the classic, turn of the century Aston Martin shape into the modern era. Just 25 examples are planned, all with personal touches, created with input from owners.

Of course, Ian Callum originally designed the Aston Martin Vanquish so knows the design intricately. The new package includes reworked body panels. The look changes very little from the familiar shape of the first generation Vanquish. The swollen rear arches remain alongside the newly re-profiled carbonfibre bumpers front and rear.

While the styling changes are detail oriented, Callum has also managed to secure some performance and dynamic modifications. For example, the ride height sits 10 mm lower and the arches swallow 20-inch alloy wheels.

The Aston Martin Vanquish 25 receives a set of performance enhancements which boost the 6.0 litre V12 by 60 hp, to 580 hp. Each car will receive a new induction system, exhaust system and camshafts. New springs and dampers, stiffer sway bars, and a set of carbon ceramic brakes finish the performance package.

Inside, significant work has been carried out to replace the ageing centre console. Gone is the plastic Jaguar XK switchgear, replaced with a carbon fibre facia and a modern touchscreen interface. Callum has designed bespoke air vents and side view mirrors. The rear seats have been removed too, replaced with Mulberry luggage.

The project is Callum’s first since leaving Jaguar earlier this year. It started with R-Reforged, part of Swiss race team AF Racing who have been working on the package for around 18 months.