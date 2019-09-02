A near production version of the Bugatti Chiron has this morning staked a claim for the world’s fastest production car. The record-setting Chiron managed to hit speeds in excess of 300 mph – a first for a hypercar.

The exact speed was 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) which eclipsed the current record set in 2017 year by Koenigsegg and its Agera RS. It was set at Volkswagen’s Ehra-Lessien facility at the hands of Andy Wallace.

Early this morning, Bugatti has simply released a few pictures of a prototype Chiron with its iconic World Record Edition livery, promising further information at a later date. It appears as though Top Gear Magazine was along for the ride and were able to provide a bit more background!

The speed was apparently veritife by the TÜV – Germany’s Technical Inspection Association. Quite which record this allows it is unclear for the moment. There are many restrictions to claiming a production car record and all of the requirements will need to be met if the record is to be given back to Bugatti.

Stephen Winkelman was quoted as saying: “What a record! We’re overjoyed to be the first manufacturer ever to have achieved a speed of more than 300 miles per hour. It’s a milestone for eternity. I would like to thank the whole team and driver Andy Wallace for this outstanding performance.”

The car itself is not your normal Chiron. It will form the basis of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport which is still under development. It looks heavily modified from the standard Bugatti Chiron. The front Apron is entirely modified, as is the rear. The car looks physically longer at the back (by 25 mm) and has shrouding around the engine, as with the previous versions of the record breaking Veyron Super Sport.

Top gear assert that the W16, 8.0 litre engine has been cranked up to around 1,600 hp for the top speed run. This particular example had also been stripped of a passenger seat, installed with a full roll cage and safety seat for the driver, and had been subject to a number of weight-saving measures.