Porsche has this morning confirmed the expansion of the Macan range with the introduction of a new Porsche Macan Turbo. Turbo models are generally the top of the range when it comes to non-RS Porsche. The new model follows the refresh of the Macan range and injects some performance back into the SUV.

Porsche’s entry level SUV has proved a sales success. For the 2020 model year, the Macan Turbo returns. Cutting straight to the statistics, the Macan Turbo features a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine which generates 434 hp from 5,700 rpm to 6,600 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 5,600 rpm. This enables a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.3 seconds, or 4.1 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package.

The figures amount to a 0.3-second improvement versus the predecessor. Similarly, top speed is improved up by 3 mph to 167 mph.

The Macan’s standard equipment list gains several performance highlights too. Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) are now available at no extra cost. This option coats the rotors in an ultra-hard layer of tungsten carbide. A sports exhaust is available as standard too with 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels and the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV +) and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system remain optional extras.

In terms of design, the Turbo gets a new front fascia with three large air intakes, Sport Design side Skirts and Sport Design exterior mirrors. A redesigned roof spoiler is also included. The front gets dual strip LED fog lights and the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), incorporating LED headlights, is also standard.

Spec levels are also elevated for the Porsche Macan Turbo with an alcantara roof headliner, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package and a 665-watt and 14-speaker Bose Surround Sound system available as standard. Otherwise, everything else remains the same.

The Porsche Macan Turbo will be priced from 91.922 Euros in Germany.