Lexus has passed comment on the possibility of a Lexus LFA replacement. Talking to Autocar, Koji Sato is said to have confirmed that there are no plans for a replacement.

Sato later went on to say “I love it but we need your help. We need strong requests for a new LFA from the media. This can help us proceed.” Unusually, it seems as though the possibility of a new Lexus LFA rests with you, the fans!

Of course, the original LFA was something quite special. It was the first and only attempt Lexus has ever had with a production supercar. It’s development took roughly 10 years and it was built as a halo model for both the Toyota and Lexus brands.

Over a 2 year period, Lexus sold 500 examples. It is revered as one of the best sounding Supercars of all time, using a sonerous V10 engine. It got glowing reviews from those who drove it, although it is rarely seen on the roads. Certain journalists still brand it as the best car they have ever driven!

via Lexus Enthusiast