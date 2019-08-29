The first AMG-tuned version of the GLB has been revealed in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35. The tuned version of the compact crossover follows the more general release of the new model earlier this year.

The formula is predictable by now. The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 uses the familiar 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder engine with its twin-scroll turbochargers to produce 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The power is channelled through an AMG 8 Speed DCT gearbox and a race start mode is also available.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 1 of 16

The power allows for a 100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds in the GLB 35 with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. As with most AMG’s the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 gets AMG Dynamic Select with five drive modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Two dynamics modes, “Basic” and “Advanced” switch the torque distribution, steering and ESP characteristics.

With greater power, AMG neede to provide greater stopping power. This necessitated a 4 piston fixed calliper setup at the front and a single-piston version at the back.

For the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, the MBUX infotainment system has also been modified to display the AMG-specific display styles. Interior changes also include a nappa leather steering wheel with the option of an AMG performance version. As with non-AMG models, you can also order a third seating row.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.