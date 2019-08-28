Novitec has released details of its package for the McLaren 720S Spider. The German tuning firm hasn’t gone as extreme as to apply its N-Largo kit, yet it has thoroughly reworked the aerodynamic and cosmetic elements offered for the latest McLaren convertible!

The body kit components are constructed from forged carbon fibre. They include a new front spoiler, front blade and side flaps for the production bumper. The front also receives carbon fibre surrounds for the headlights. New side skirts are also available together with mirror housings and a forged carbon fibre trunk lid. At the back, Novitec offer a full size rear wing, or alternatively, a rear spoiler lip. Finally, forged carbon fibre components for the rear fascia, diffuser and diffuser fins finish off the rear look.

The twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 also receives some work. Power is boosted by 86 hp and 108 Nm of torque for peak figures of 806 hp and 878 Nm. The performance boosts are achieved through a simple ECU module. They enable a 100 km/h sprint of just 2.7 seconds and a 346 km/h top speed. A new exhaust system complements with 95-millimeter tailpipes and a choice of polished stainless or matte black finishes.

Novitec works with Vossen for its wheels. This 720S wears staggered 20 and 21 inch wheels mounted with Pirelli P Zero tyres. The 720S also sits 30 millimeters lower than the standard model.