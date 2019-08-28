Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG have revealed updates to the GLE Coupe. A second generation model will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 next month ready for spring 2020. A complete refresh of the GLE Coupe will see changes to the exterior, aerodynamics and chassis together with the introduction of the latest Mercedes-Benz infotainment system.

The design is said to shave an addition 9 percent of wind resistance over the predecesor, using the same front surface. Changes have been made to to the wheelbase which increases by 20 mm but still sits 60 mm short of the GLE. The body grows in sixe too, 39 mm longer and 7 mm wider than its predecessor. This equates to 35 mm extra entrance toom and an additional 40 litres of boot space.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 1 of 10

The fornt gets a re-designed diamond radiator grille with a single horizontal louvre and there is a chrome plated underguard for the front apron. The headlamps are now full-LED as standard ans a flatter windscreen gives the GLE Coupe a more dynamic look. The rear end has also received some work.

Under the bodywok sits a revised suspension setup. Mercedes-Benz have provided an optional air suspension system combined with an E-Active Body Control system running off a 48 volt system.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 1 of 20

Inside, the latest MBUX infotainment system takes centre place. It uses two 12.3 inch screens, one for the dashboard, the other for the centre console. The MBUX system will grow during 2020 with the announcement that Amazon Music will be streaming to Mercedes-Benz’ latest models.

Power includes a new range of six-cylinder diesels. Two diesel-engined GLE Coupé models are powered by the OM 656. The six-cylinder in-line engine powers the GLE Coupé 350 d 4MATIC where it puts out 272 hp and 600 Nm and the GLE Coupé 400 d 4MATIC rated at 330 hp and 700 Nm torque. Both use AdBlue and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) converter with an ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) to reduce emission output.

The GLE 53 by contrast uses a six-cylinder in-line engine with twin turbocharging and EQ-Boost for a 435 hp output and an additional 22 hp of electric output temporarily through EQ-Boost.

The GLE 53 will get an AMG-specific grille, AMG ride control and active ride control as standard with a specific AMG dynamic select giving seven drive programs; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail and Sand. The Active Ride Contol option uses two independently operating, electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle, a bit like the system which the Volkswagen Group debuted on the Bentley Bentayga.