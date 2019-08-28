A photo showing an uncovered version of the new Land Rover Defender has been circulating online today. It shows a version of the car uncovered on what is allegedly the set of the latest James Bond film.

The photo shows an all-black model, covered in mud, as a Defender should be. The design looks to be an evolution of the long-since retired off-roaster. The boxy shape is still evident with more rounded edges. The front bonnet intakes look to be narrower than ever before with a strong upright look.

The wheel arches are large with plenty of clearance between the wheel and the arch. As you would expect, both front and rear wheels are located as close to the end of the car as physically possible. This should allow for some impressive vertical climbing angles. The Defender also appears to retain the stylistic aluminium protection to the bonnet.

Beyond the cosmetic, the photos don’t really reveal a great deal. We know that the new Defender will use an all-new platform built at the company’s new plant in Nitra, Slovakia. It is rumoured to arrive with two wheelbase options. Beyond this, little else is known. We are expecting a debut later this year with customers receiving the first examples in 2020.

Since we put this story together, it has been discovered that an internal sales slide has been uncovered which appears to show that a third long wheelbase version will also be offered. The slide shows three models, the standard model, an x-dynamic version and an x. These will be powered by a range of engines with a p400 sitting at the top of the range and an entry level d200 diesel.