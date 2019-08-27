BMW has unveiled an addition to the BMW X5 range. The X5 Protection VR6 does as the name suggests and protects its occupants up to VR6 standard.

VR6 is a standard certified by the German National Ballistics Testing Laboratory. The BMW uses high-strength steel armour plating to provide the required protection. The panels overlap in areas where the panels meet or where the is trim gap to ensure maximum protection.

An aluminium splinter shield protects the undercarriage. BMW boast of grenade protection as a result. The standard glass has been replaced by 33mm thick, polycarbonate-reinforced glass.

BMW X5 Protection VR6 1 of 14

The rear boot is armoured and provides an additional layer of protection for rear seat passengers. As a result, this X5 is capable of withstanding fire from an AK-47, and explosive blasts of up to 15kg from a distance of four metres. An armoured roof is available as an optional extra. The X5 features a self-sealing fuel tank and a set of strengthened run flat tyres.

The X5 Protection VR6 utilises the 4.4 litre V8 from the X5 M50i, this means 530 hp will be available. Despite the weight disadvantages of the armour, the VR6 model still manages 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Pricing and availability of the BMW X5 Protection VR6 has not been announced. We suspect that it will be available only as a special order model with bespoke pricing.