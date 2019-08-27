The bi-annual Frankfurt Motor Show is getting closer. We are starting the heat about what to expect. One of the concepts to be unveiled is the Audi AI:TRAIL quattro, an all-electric off-roader concept.

The Audi AI:TRAIL quattro is the last of four concepts unveiled since the Frankfurt Show in 2017, which preview Audi’s future. These included the Aicon concept car which debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Show, the PB18 e-tron sportscar and the Audi AI-ME Concept which debuted at Shanghai earlier this year.

The Audi AI:TRAIL quattro is very experimental. It features a boxy shape with short overhangs and a set of massive off-road tyres. It’s no thinly veiled production model! Instead, it provides an insight into how the off-road segment might evolve in the future.

When the Audi AI:TRAIL quattro makes its debut in Frankfurt next month, it will be on display alongside the other three concepts.