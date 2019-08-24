Bloomberg recently published a report on the Italian brand Lamborghini. Long seen as a competitor for Ferrari, the two have moved further apart in recent years with Ferrari pursuing a public offering while Lamborghini has remained under the wing of parent company Lamborghini.

As a result, Lamborghini has been able to benefit from group platforms with the release of an SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. The Bloomberg report focuses on the sale effect that the Urus has had. Last year, Lamborghini saw sales rise 51% to 5,750 units, including more than 1,700 Urus models.

This year, further improvements are expected with the U.S. leading the charge. The US market accounts for three times as many car sales as any other region.

These successes mean that Bloomberg’s analysts have placed a valuation of $11 billion. Of course, this means nothing in circumstances where Volkswagen Group has no plans to sell the Italian brand, yet it makes for some interesting comparison.

Ferrari closed on Friday with a market capitalisation (the value of all of its shares) of €26.83 billion making it more than two times as valuable as its competitor. Aston Martin, on the other hand, closed at £1.08 billion. With Volkswagen’s market cap at €71.53 billion, Lamborghini appears to have some value to the German behemoth!