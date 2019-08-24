For the past two days, an image has been circulating social media showing the headlights of a soon to be unveiled Lamborghini model. We are fairly certain that the image shows the Lamborghini LB48H which has been widely rumoured for the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019.

The photo reveals very little about the new Lamborghini aside from its headlight concept. Three long lighting strips at each side provide a unique daytime running light concept.

Although there is nothing more to see in the photo, we have heard some detail about the Lamborghini LB48H. The 2.5 million euro hypercar is expected to be the first Lamborghini to use a hybrid drivetrain.

The design is expected to be inspired by the Terzo Millennio Concept. Rumours have suggested that the powertrain will include a naturally aspirated V12 engine coupled with a regenerating hybrid system, the combination set to put out around 850 hp.

It is known that Lamborghini previewed the model to select customers earlier in the year. They are also known to have carried out further workshops during Pebble Beach earlier this month.

It will be interesting to see what is eventually revealed when the covers are ripped off next week!