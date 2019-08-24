Cyan Racing, formally Polestar Racing, has claimed two Nurburgring records with a concept Lynk & Co 03 sedan. The Chinese-Swedish brand has been testing a new production sedan at the Green Hell and managed to set a time of 7 minutes and 20,143 seconds. The time works out at an average of 170,4 km/h across the entire lap.

Cyan Racing claim that the time bags it the overall record for the fastest Sedan car and the fastest front-wheel-drive car. Former Touring Car world champion, Thed Björk was at the wheel.

The lap time is three seconds faster than the record for four-door cars, formerly held by Jaguar, and 25 seconds faster than the record for front-wheel driven cars, formerly held by Renault.

To set the record, Cyan Racing used the full 20,832km circuit layout. The Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept lapped the shorter version of the circuit in 7:15.123.

The Lynk & Co 03 has already gone on sale in China. The high-performance version of the compact sedan is expected to debut at some point. It is a road-legal reworking of Lynk & Co’s World Touring Car.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 521 bhp and 372 lb-ft of torque.


