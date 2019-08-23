Porsche are about to pull the sheets off their first all electric car. In just a few days, I will fly over to Germany to witness the German manufacturers EV being shown for the first time without its funky zebra style camouflage hiding its lines and secrets. This is something that Tesla has been doing for years. What differentiates Porsche, is their ability to build cars and for them to be immediately labelled the best in category. From the icon that is the 911, to SUVs, saloon cars and hypercars in between, Porsche’s product portfolio is strong and wide in a way no other brand are currently able to match.

The current line up is headed by something of a monster – welcome to the Porsche GT2 RS, a car I have been waiting to drive for months. The headlines are: 700 horsepower, 750Nms and a conservative 0-100km/h of 2.8 seconds. Oh yeah, they had to limit the top speed to 340km/h because the bastard was destroying the Michelin Cup 2s it was fitted with above that speed. I am at the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, walking around the Miami Blue GT2 RS, just drinking it in. There is such more aero going on I’m visualising airflow like a vapour trail in a wind tunnel. This is pure motorsport carry over, you would not question seeing a GT2 RS on a GT3 class start grid. It is automotive art and design at its finest.

GT2 RS Rolling 1 of 6

It would be a few more days until I could get behind the wheel. My time would come on the road back to Stuttgart, fresh faced trundling through the 5am Belgian fog around Spa Francorchamps following the 24hr race. I am looking for a sign indicating the point where Belgium ends and the Mecca of speed, Germany, begins. I have spent a lot of time in GT cars as of late, I drove the GT3 RS thousands of kilometres and spent many hours piloting the wonderful 911 Speedster. The GT2 RS had to wait, and as I crossed the border, it proved itself to be worth every tantalising day of anticipation.

Unlike the aforementioned GT cars, the GT2 RS is turbocharged. To put it bluntly, this is the motor from the 911 Turbo turned up to 11…which happens to be 700hp. Take that power plant and shoehorn it into the most focused chassis, that of the GT3 RS. There are a host of other details that has been tweaked to suit the new engine, most notably the stiffer suspension to cope with the weight gain over the 3RS, the giant racecar wing and revised air intakes to help the 2RS stay cool.

The experiences in the GT3 RS and Speedster are dominated by the wonderful 9,000 rpm redline that the 4-litre engine revs out to. In the 3.8-litre 2RS the fun stops at 7,200, with peak power being achieved at 7,000. The experience is very different with the lower redline and addition of turbochargers. The noise is completely different; the thick bassy bellow is harsh and starts way down at around 2,500rpm. It is so heavy it almost hurts with the exhaust flaps open – it is wonderful. Keep pushing and as the revs rise the sound becomes more of a boom, still loud and very well suited to the torque dominated power delivery.

Into Germany and the sign we all dream of seeing flashes by – de restricted autobahn, around 100 kilometres of it – as ideal scenarios go, this is up there with the very best. PDK into sport and manual, drop a couple of cogs and hear the turbos chuff and chirp. My foot is flat and the revs are building fast, the speed even faster. 200km/h is gone unbelievably fast and there is no hold up in the pull. Grab another gear using the carbon fibre paddle and the wall of torque arrives in such a linear and seamless fashion. The speeds are just silly; you stay focused, scanning the tarmac ahead then peeking back down at the speedo. The feeling of power and torque and the sensation of speed come together to trigger a regurgitation of swear words that would have a nun pass out. What is remarkable is that the car is so composed, so calm and collected, even as 300km/h flashes past. At higher speeds you feel the aero working – the stability is supreme.

GT2 RS Details 1 of 4

But what is it like a real world speeds for those of us that do not have the luxury of de restricted autobahns? Well it is incredibly accurate and simple to place. I was expecting the GT2 RS to be a blunt instrument – it is not. The damping is very well judged and you can get into a rhythm on your favourite twisty back road as you would in a GT3 RS. Unlike the 3RS, it must be said that it is not easy to find opportunities to deploy all of the power for more than the shortest burst of straight between two corners.

The torque is addictive and you ride it to the redline. The steering is precise and the grip is incredible – 325 section rear tyres do a mighty fine job of keeping things in check. Try to get the tail to play using the torque after the apex of a corner and it will casually break traction if you fancy provoking it.

Inside, the cabin is as focused as a 911 gets. The underlying theme is weight saving: the roll cage is made from titanium and is approximately 12 kg lighter than the steel roll cage supplied with the optional Club Sport Package. The ultra-light shift paddles and steering wheel trim are made with a carbon-weave finish. This car was specced with the red and black alcantra interior, it looks phenomenal with the matching red harnesses. Other elements of the Weissach package include magnesium wheels making the car 11.5 kg lighter, as well as a carbon roof.

The Porsche GT2 RS represents the pinnacle of the 991 range. It broke the Nurburgring production car lap record and is a mechanic marvel the still beams with character and driver engagement. It raises your pulse and launches with such ferocity that you’ll crave to experience the power and that awe-inspiring torque time and time again. The 992 GT cars have huge boots to fill. Bravo Porsche, the GT2 RS exceeded all expectations – what a thing.