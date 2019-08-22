We have seen before how McLaren’s dealership network creates unique collections for its customers. All manner of special editions are possible through MSO, McLaren Denver recently took full advantage. This special edition run of McLaren 600LT’s has been named the Pikes Peak Collection and consists of 6 600LT Spider’s.

Each example is different to the next. The cars were revealed a month ago, inspired by the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Each car is finished in MSO Bespoke or MSO Heritage paintwork – Black Gold, White Gold, Nerello Red, Volcano Red, Aurora Blue and Midas Grey. All 6 get a gold and matte black vinyl stripe over the hood and roof, as well as Satin Speedline Gold Wheels.

Inside, the theme continues. A Satin Gold centre band is applied to the steering wheel, extended paddle shifters and contrast stitching. The headrest features the Pikes Peak logo in gold embroidery, and a dedication plaque reading “Pikes Peak Collection 1 of 6”. All 6 cars get the MSO Club Sport Pack, which features carbon fibre cantrails, carbon fibre front fender louvres and titanium wheel bolts, as well as the Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing seats found in the McLaren Senna.

The rest of the package is identical to the rest of the McLaren 600LT Spiders. This means power is provided by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 which produces 600 hp and 620 Nm of torque.