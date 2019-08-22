Manhart Racing has revealed a new package based on the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupé. The German tuning firm has applied the modifications to a pre-facelift version of the GLC with the changes including performance and cosmetic upgrades.

Manhart’s main efforts were focused on the engine. AMG’s 4.0 litre V8 receives new turbos, a new air intake, an intercooler upgrade and a new fuel injection system. The combination of improvements makes for impressive performance.

Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe 1 of 5

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe now produces 700 hp, up from 510 hp. Torque is improved from 700 Nm up to 908 Nm. The 9-speed Speedshift automatic transmission also receives Manhart upgrades. The improvements are the top end of three stages. Should you require something more subtle, Manhart are able to provide this.

Manhart have chosen a set of 21 inch Concave One wheels, finished in Silk-Matte black, for the GLC 63 S Coupe. The exhaust system is also entirely new. Manharts’ distinctive livery, complete with off-centre racing stripes, is finished in yellow this time.