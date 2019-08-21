Good news for car enthusiasts in the United States! With the launch of the fourth generation Audi RS6 Avant it makes a comeback in the US. In its footsteps Audi will also bring the Audi A6 Avant Allroad to the US market for the first time. However the regular A6 Avant will not be sold in the US for now. Since 2015 the Audi RS6 is also available in China and a great success there. We had the opportunity to take a close look at the new Audi RS6 last month and share our first impressions with you.

The new Audi RS6 comes with Audi’s latest version of the trusted 4.0 V8 biturbo engine. For the first time the Audi RS6 comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard. It produces 600hp and a whopping 800Nm of torque. It propels the new RS6 from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h in a mere 12 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h but can be lifted to 305 km/h with the optional Dynamic Package. The new RS6 Avant weighs 2.075 kg vs 1.945 kg for its predecessor. The additional weight is due to the introduction of the 48V system with lithium-ion battery and expanded standard equipment.

The body is significantly wider than a standard A6 – as much as 80mm wider. Audi Sport made extensive changes to the body and even added the entire front architecture of the RS7 to the RS6 Avant. This includes optional Matrix LED laser lights which are normally not available on the A6. The wider front looks a bit more 2D compared to its predecessor. The rear looks extremely wide with a large rear spoiler with air curtain, diffuser and huge tailpipes.

Daytona Grey Matt is only available for the new RS6, new RS7 and R8. You can opt for four other matt exterior colors in addition to eight metallic finishes including the RS exclusives Nardo Grey and Sebring Black with crystal effect.

Three exterior packages are available: the RS-typical matt aluminum, high-gloss black or carbon fibre package. The optional RS sports exhaust comes with black tail pipes as standard. Due to the gasoline particle filter and new EU noise pollution regulation the new RS6 is not quite as loud as its predecessor though.

Inside a modern environment with many touchscreens and digital displays awaits the driver and passengers. The RS typical steering wheel comes with a dedicated RS button for the first time which provides a shortcut to two dedicated and configurable RS driving modes. Regardless of its sporty aspirations the RS is packed with convenience for daily use; keyless go, seat cooling and the latest assistance systems are available.

The standard eight-speed tiptronic with optimized shift times and a new Launch Control function transmits the power of the 4.0 TFSI to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The drive forces are distributed to the front and rear axle in a ratio of 40:60 via the all-mechanical center differential. If one wheel slips, more drive torque automatically goes to the axle with the better traction. Up to 70 percent can flow to the front wheels and up to 85 percent to the rear wheels.

The new Audi RS6 Avant comes standard with adaptive air suspension. The new air spring module has a 50% higher spring rate which for the first time allows customers the choice of air suspension with the raised top speed of 305 km/h. As standard the ride height is 20mm lower than a regular A6 avant and at higher speed it lowers another 10mm. For convenience the air suspension can also be raised 20mm to get over bumps or into tricky parking spots.

Audi expects that most customers will opt for the performance oriented RS sport suspension plus with dynamic ride control. It uses steel springs and three stage adaptive dampers that are connected to each other via diagonal oil lines and a central valve. This system follows the concept known from McLaren that counters pitch and roll movements. It should significantly improve handling and cornering speeds.

The new Audi RS6 Avant takes performance and efficiency to the next level. Its return to the USA will help expand its global fan base and is expected to boost its sales to new heights. This outlook enabled Audi to spent more than ever on its development. We look forward to driving it in the coming months.

The Audi RS6 can be ordered worldwide starting today and first customers in Europe can expect their vehicles at the end of this year. It will celebrate its world debut at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show at the beginning of September.