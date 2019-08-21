It’s what’s inside that counts. With this in mind, Porsche have revealed part of what lies within the Porsche Taycan. The Taycan is headed to the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 next month with only a few of its secrets remaining.

The latest release details aspects of the interior experience. The experience will revolve around a new infotainment system. The Porsche Taycan will be the world’s first vehicle with full integration for Apple Music. To help get owners make the use of it, Porsche have agreed a free six-month subscription to Apple Music and a complimentary three-year roaming internet connection.

To complement the technology, Porsche has given the Porsche Voice Assistant a complete overhaul. Playback is assisted by the incorporation of a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System with Apple Digital Masters.

Porsche has also announced that the Taycan completed a 24 hour run during testing, covering a distance of exactly 2,128.1 miles. The feat was achieved at Volkswagen’s test facilities at Nardo with temperatures of 107 degrees Fahrenheit and a track temperature of up to 129 degrees, the average speed was kept between 121 and 133 mph. The prototype only stopped for quick charging and driver changes among six factory test drivers.

The Taycan features the first 800-volt system. The advantage is a quicker charge time. With the correct equipment, Porsche expect that 15 minutes of charge will offer 249 miles of range. It features a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted at each axle and a power output of 600 hp plus for the most powerful variant.