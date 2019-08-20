Not content with the record’s it has already managed to secure, Volkswagen has announced a date for its Tianmen Mountain, Big Gate Road, record run.

The Volkswagen ID.R has been travelling the world breaking records at the hands of Romain Dumas. In recent years it has secured the overall record time for the spikes Peak International Hill Climb, the electric car record for the Nurburgring and the overall record time for the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb.

Each time, Volkswagen has adapted the ID R for its record breaking runs. The secret to its success lies within its 680 hp electronic motors which give it a 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) time of 2.25 seconds. It is Volkswagen’s first electric race car with the chassis co-developed by Norma, French Sports Prototype and hillclimb specialists.

The challenge this time is to set a competitive time up China’s Heaven’s Gate (or Big Gate) Mountain road. The road opened in 2006 and has since been the scene for many feats of endurance. Very few cars have been allowed to race up the 11 km (7 mile) road with its 99 bends. While the resulting run will likely prove impressive promotional material, ultimately, Volkswagen will be setting a benchmark rather than attempting to beat one this time around!