A video has emerged showing the upcoming Audi RS Q8 testing on the Nurburgring. The performance SUV is expected to debut later this year, followed closely by another 6 RS models. Audi Sport will be busy!

The video shows the RS Q8 putting in some test mileage around the green hell. There is little noise to be had from the SUV but it is clear to see that it will be capable of quite extraordinary performance. It is also expected to share its platform with the upcoming Audi RS6 and Audi RS7 models!

Audi will most likely opt for the 4.0 litre V8 with its latest RS models. The platform will likely incorporate Audi’s mild hybrid system in some form. In Audi’s latest S models, the 48 volt system uses an electronic compressor to eliminate turbo lag and increase efficiency. Power will be a little more than 600 hp, slightly less than the Lamborghini Urus.

It’s not clear yet whether Audi will offer a standard and plus variant from launch, however, this is a distinct possibility. Other technical features are likely to include four-wheel steering. Of course, it is possible that Audi Sport could be working in something entirely different using more substantive hybrid technology gained through the Porsche E-Hybrid program. Only time will tell…