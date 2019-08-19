Pricing for the Corvette C8 has been officially revealed and it looks like a relative bargain! Chevrolet will charge customers $59,995 for the entry level version which includes destination charge but not tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.

Compared to other mid-engines options, this looks like a relative bargain. The 1LT will start at $59,995, the 2LT trim package will start at $67,295 and the top-level 3LT trim package on the 2020 Corvette Stingray will start at $71,945.

The entry level Corvette gets you a Bose premium 10-speaker system, Standard 8-way power GT1 seats, Driver Mode Selector and All-season performance tires.

The 2LT trim adds Additional interior colour options, a Bose Performance Series 14-Speaker Audio System, Heated/vented seats and heated steering wheel, GT2 seats in Napa leather and a Head-Up Display and PDR.

The highest specification, 3LT, includes 13 interior colour options, a Custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and door, Suede microfiber upper interior trim and Standard GT2 seats in Napa leather.

A Z51 performance package is available at all levels costing an additional $5,000. Magnetic ride control costs an additional $1,895 while a performance exhaust will also set you back $1,195.

Of course, all options get the same hardware which includes a massive 6.2-litre V8 LT2 engine with 495 hp and 637 Nm of torque. The gearbox is pure automatic, a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The chassis is aluminium rather than the carbon fibre we see in most mid-engine performance cars these days.


