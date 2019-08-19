Pebble Beach Concours 2019 is over! The winners have been announced and the fairway is being cleared. The overall winner was a 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer owned by the Hong Kong businessman Sir Michael Kadoorie. The result is no surprise considering that about a quarter of this year’s concours competitors were examples of the British brand!

The winning car is a particularly special example. It is one of two produced with this style of Gurney Nutting bodywork, the only one to survive. It was restored in 2004 prior to Kadoorie’s purchase in 2010. It was one of the last of the original Cricklewood factory Bentleys produced before the company went bankrupt.

The Pebble Beach winner features a dual-cowl body with detachable rear windscreen. Contrary to some of the more popular Bentley racers of its era, this 8 litre does not feature a supercharger. Company founder W.O. Bentley was not keen on the compressor, instead favouring higher displacement.

Fittingly, the 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer scores it’s overall win during Bentley’s centenary year. Other winners included a 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura SV Coupé and a 1960 Porsche Carrera Abarth GTL Viarenzo & Filliponi Coupé.