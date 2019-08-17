Lamborghini have unveiled a second special edition model for Pebble Beach this weekend. The Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration debuts as a celebration of Lamborghini’s recent successes at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The design pays hommage to two successful Lamborghini customer Racing Teams, the GRT Grasser Racing Team and Paul Miller Racing. GRT scored a first in class at Daytona for two years running and a class win at Sebring this year, while Paul Miller Racing secured the class win at Sebring last year. Both run cars in the GTD class.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration 1 of 13

Both teams use the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo which also inspires this special edition. The models will be completed through Lamborghini’s Ad Personum program with this example wearing Verde Egeria green and Arancio Aten orange. A total of nine design combinations are possible.

Hexagons on the doors and front hood frame the number “11”. Customers will also be able to personalise the body with the Lamborghini Squadra Corse shield. Laurel wreaths placed on the rear fender proudly display Lamborghini’s racing wins.

Inside, the upholstery comes finished in Alcantara with contrasting stitching in the same colour as the livery. A hexagonal plate with shield, flags and laurels is displayed between the new racing seats.

Otherwise, this special edition features the same running gear as the recently updated Lamborghini Huracan Evo. This means a 5.2 litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine with 640 hp and 600 Nm of torque.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration is available exclusively for the US market.