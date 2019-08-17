The third release for Lamborghini at Monterey Car Week 2019 is the Lamborghini Aventador S Art Car. The first of its kind, it has been created as part of what Lamborghini call a pilot project; “Lamborghini Sicura”. Exactly what this means is unclear, however, Lamborghini have been working with Salesforce Blockchain technology.

The press release suggests that this Aventador S uses advanced security technology. It states that the Salesforce technology is meant to “guarantee data security and incorruptibility”. It continues, promising to “prevent counterfeiting; to trace and certify all the information related to the model; and at the same time favour an increase of value for all the stakeholders.”

Skyler Grey Lamborghini Aventador S Art Car 1 of 45

While we don’t understand what Blockchain has to do with the Aventador S art car, we can at least appreciate the two forms of art on display here. Grey is a 19 year old artist, known for his iconographic pop style. Using airbrushes, spray guns, rollers and stencils, Skyler Grey’s design incorporates yellow, dark orange and white on top of the Arancio Atlas base.

As for the car, the Lamborghini Aventador S has been around for a little while. It uses a 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 engine with 740 hp and 690 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.