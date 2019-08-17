Lamborghini used The Quail at Monterey to unveil a special edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. The special edition model follows the coupe version unveiled at Pebble Beach last year.

The 63 edition models commemorate the company’s founding year of 1963. Just 63 examples will be built as a limited edition production run of an already limited edition production run.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster 1 of 13

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster gets a range of unique features. The SVJ 63 Roadsters will be available in eight exclusive new designs. The example at Pebble Beach gets a matt grey Grigio Acheso paintjob and orange Arancio Dac details.

Each car will get matt or shiny carbon fibre upper parts including the roof, engine cover, engine air vents, windscreen rim and wing mirrors. The rims get a new matt titanium finish and the car carries the SVJ 63 livery which debuted on the coupe, as well as a ‘1 of 63’ numbered plate.

Inside, there are three alcantara variations with extensive carbon fibre and Lamborghini’s patented lightweight CarbonSkin.

Otherwise, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster remains faithful to the formula of the standard SVJ Roadster‘s. The V12 engine receives the same tuning as the Coupe. It is the most powerful V12-engined car Lamborghini have produced. It puts out 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. From standing, the SVJ accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and on to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds. The top speed is said to be “more than 350 km/h” with a braking distance from 100 km/h to 0 in 31 meters.