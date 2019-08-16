McLaren revealed details of a new Ultimate Series model today. The Speedster model will be available from late 2020. It is yet to be named and, at the moment, all we have to look at is the silhouette revealed in the above photo. Yet the details sound interesting.

The new Ultimate Series model is clearly aimed at the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 revealed earlier this year. Aston Martin are also rumoured to be creating something very similar. It could be that customers in the market for a driver-oriented Speedster are soon spoilt for choice!

McLaren’s model is promising the “purest driving experience yet”. When it hits the market is will offer “pure, open-top driving”. The photo reveals a two- seat, open cockpit roadster with a rear-mid-engine layout. Unusual for this type of design.

McLaren will limit the latest Ultimate Series model to just 399 copies. It will retain some traditional McLaren road car traits too, including the low-profile dihedral doors.

Finally, the press release reveals that it will be “the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna”. Of course, the Senna uses a modified version of the 720S, 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8.

The design was revealed at a customer briefing earlier today. McLaren will be taking expressions of interest across the weekend. The new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna and Speedtail models.