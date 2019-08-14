The ultimate version of the Rolls-Royce Ghost has arrived in the form of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collector’s Edition. The Ghost has done phenomenally well for the Rolls-Royce brand since it was released in 2009. It is due to be replaced next year and, much like its bigger brother – the Phantom, a Zenith edition has been announced to celebrate.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collector’s Edition will be limited to just 50 examples. Each version will represent the most bespoke Ghosts to date with features inspired by the original 200EX concept which debuted the Ghost in 2009.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection 1 of 10

Among the special features are an ingot, applied to the interior from the original concept’s spirit of ecstasy. The centre console receives a selection of artwork showing technical details of the 200EX. Both the Spirit of Ecstasy and the clock are engraved with its name and illuminated door pockets emit light into the cabin.

The moving starlight headliner adds a sense of theatre and the exterior is set to include a two tone paint scheme with a silver satin bonnet. Both extended wheelbase and standard versions will be on offer, powered by the familiar 6.6 litre V12 engine.