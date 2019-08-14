Earlier this week, RM Sotheby’s announced plans to auction off one of Pagani’s unique Zonda models. The Pagani Zonda Aether will cross the auction block on 30 November 2019 at RM’s Abu Dhabi event. As far as we are aware, it is the first time a Zonda has crossed the auction block since 2012 when a Zonda C12 S failed to sell through Bonhams.

This particular example was built in 2017. It is unclear whether it was a completely new chassis or whether it was rebuilt from an earlier example. It likely uses the 800 hp updates Pagani has applied to most modern Zonda builds. It uses a six-speed manual gearbox too. The exterior incorporates a combination of matte and gloss carbon fibre with red accents.

2017 Pagani Zonda Aether 1 of 12

It will be interesting to see where the hammer drops. We have heard some interesting stories about Zonda values over the years with deals carried out behind closed doors. It is expected that this particular example could reach heights of 5 million euros plus!