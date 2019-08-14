Novitec have applied their expertise to the latest Ferrari, the Ferrari 488 Pista. The Pista is the most extreme variation of the 488, yet it is not extreme enough for Novitec it seems. Novitec package adds some significant power gains, aerodynamic parts and a set of cosmetic tweaks.

The Ferrari V8 receives an ECU tune and a new Inconel exhaust system. These small changes release a 82 hp and 128 Nm of torque. In total, the Novitec 488 Pista now produces 802 hp and 898 Nm of torque. The improvements boost performance such that it takes just 2.7 seconds to reach 100 km/h and top speed increases to 345 km/h.

Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista 1 of 10

Alongside the Novitec performance package, a set of hi-tech forged wheels have been provided by American manufacturer Vossen. They measure 22 inches on the pictured model but further options are available.

The front facia receives a Novitec spoiler blade and a new front hood moulding. New rocker panels have been fitted and carbon coverings are available for the side mirrors and the window triangles. A new spoiler lip at the rear and carbon surrounds for the taillights finish the look.

Black details have been added to the side indicators, reflectors and third brake light. A new hydraulic suspension system lowers ride height by 35 mm, this can be raised by 40 mm at the touch of a button, automatically retracting at 80 km/h.