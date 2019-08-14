In recent years, Acura has been re-branding itself as the high performance division of Honda. That push continues in Monterey this week with the launch of the Type S performance sedan. The concept has been designed to show what an Type S version of the TLX could look like.

For the benefit of us Europeans, the Acura TLX represents the entry level Acura luxury sedan. It was first introduced in 2014 and has since proved a reasonable seller, shifting 30,468 examples in 2018.

Acura TLX Type S 1 of 10

The Acura TLX Type S is not based on the normal TLX platform though. It looks an altogether more glamorous affair. The unveil accompanies news that Acura will debut two Type S performance models over the next two years. The Type S badge has been used on Acuras in the past, albeit a decade ago.

What this concept gives us is two-fold. First and foremost, the Acura TLX is soon due a replacement. The design of this concept will heavily influence the second-generation model expected to debut soon. Second, the design gives us an idea as to what we should expect when the Type S brand eventually returns for real!

It gets LED lights at the front and back with headlights which resemble the NSX. There are smatterings of carbon fibre applied to the front splitter, front vents, side sills, wheels, rear spoiler and rear diffuser. The paint is special, it is called “Double Apex Blue Pearl”.

There is no word on what powers the Acura TLX Type S, however, we do know that it will debut at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday and at the Pebble Beach Concours on Sunday. This or a BMW M4/Mercedes-AMG C 63/Audi RS4?