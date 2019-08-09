The cheapest Porsche 911 was recently revealed. At its launch last year, the 992 was revealed in Carrera S form. Entry level Carrera models have now been revealed, these are the lowest models in the range!

The 911 is far from ordinary. With its rear-mounted engine and distinctive design, even at entry-level, you get something special. With the Carrera, Porsche offer many of the same features as the Carrera S.

Porsche 992 Carrera 1 of 12

The obvious difference is power. In the Carrera, the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder unit dropped from the 450 hp of the Carrera S to 385 hp. That amounts to a 15 hp increase over the 991 generation equivalent.

In performance terms, this means that the Carrera takes 4.2 seconds to hit 100 km/h, 0.5 seconds slower than the Carrera S. it comes equipped with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and no manual option. Top speed is 293 km/h.

Both Coupe and Cabriolet options will be available from launch. Other than mechanics, Porsche will fit slightly smaller brakes, smaller 19 inch wheels and different tailpipe covers to differentiate the model.

Pricing has been announced with the Porsche 992 Carrera Coupe starting at 104,655 euros and the Porsche 992 Carrera Cabriolet starting from 118,935 euros.